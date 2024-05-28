Comparing Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -57.97% -52.47% Revolution Medicines N/A -36.41% -32.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Immunovant and Revolution Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$210.96 million ($1.84) -15.48 Revolution Medicines $11.58 million 536.86 -$436.37 million ($3.75) -10.05

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immunovant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.1% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Immunovant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Immunovant has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Immunovant and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 17 0 3.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 9 1 3.10

Immunovant currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.26%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $43.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Immunovant on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies. Its RAS(ON) inhibitors include RMC-6236 (multi), RMC-6291 (G12C), and RMC-9805 (G12D), which are in phase 1 clinical trial; and development candidates comprise RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), as well as programs focused on G12R and other targets. The company's RAS companion inhibitors include RMC-4630 that is in phase 2 clinical trial; and RMC-5552, which is in phase 1 clinical trial. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

