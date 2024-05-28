Comparing Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) & CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Free Report) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seeing Machines and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seeing Machines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions $866.38 million 8.50 -$92.48 million ($0.21) -57.05

Seeing Machines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seeing Machines 0 0 0 0 N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Seeing Machines and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Seeing Machines.

Profitability

This table compares Seeing Machines and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seeing Machines N/A N/A N/A CCC Intelligent Solutions -10.85% 4.52% 2.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Seeing Machines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries. It develops, sells, and licenses products, services, and technology to detect and manage driver fatigue and distraction, as well as provides software, after-sales monitoring, and consulting services. Seeing Machines Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Fyshwick, Australia.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

