Compound Price Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $63.03 or 0.00092359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $524.63 million and $39.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,323,834 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,323,829.28561479 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 61.54577942 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $38,205,599.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

