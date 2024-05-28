Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Echelon Wealth Partners

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

CMG opened at C$12.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$6.21 and a 12-month high of C$12.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$404,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,920. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

