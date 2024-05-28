Concordium Hits One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Concordium has a market cap of $32.01 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Concordium has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,157,847,033 coins and its circulating supply is 9,509,411,024 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

