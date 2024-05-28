Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $883.17 million and $44.30 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,478.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.81 or 0.00685610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.23 or 0.00121820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00045992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.86 or 0.00210154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00056182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00092304 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,004,754,203 coins and its circulating supply is 4,042,279,215 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,004,582,509.59 with 4,042,082,495.32 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21999613 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $39,613,062.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

