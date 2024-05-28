Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 12,449 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRME has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

First Merchants Profile



First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

