Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 12,449 First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,449 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,074,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on First Merchants
First Merchants Stock Performance
FRME traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $38.16.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. Equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Merchants Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
First Merchants Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
See Also
