Connable Office Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,794,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $166,646,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Neogen by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 671,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after buying an additional 605,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,868,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,021,000 after acquiring an additional 497,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after acquiring an additional 490,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 404,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,452. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,327.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,528.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,205. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

