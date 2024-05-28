Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,079 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $2,335,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.6 %

CAKE traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.07. 664,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

