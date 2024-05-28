Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,295,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 266,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 45.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 722,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 224,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. 243,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,132. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNO. Piper Sandler raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,561.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 7,325 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $195,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

