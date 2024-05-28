Connable Office Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FCPT remained flat at $24.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 74,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.