Connable Office Inc. Takes $412,000 Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,219 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. 37,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,474. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $46.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

