Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 132.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

STZ traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,368. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.55 and its 200 day moving average is $250.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.