Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.01.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.94.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

