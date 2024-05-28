Coq Inu (COQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.61 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Coq Inu has a total market capitalization of $196.61 million and $12.56 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official website is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax.

Coq Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000279 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,755,184.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coq Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

