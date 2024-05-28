Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $22,287.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $22,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 46,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,656. The company has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 100,091 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

