Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $22,287.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $22,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. 46,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,656. The company has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
