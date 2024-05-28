Crescent Park Management L.P. Sells 8,636 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Crescent Park Management L.P. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 10.8% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $49,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $4.61 on Tuesday, reaching $1,412.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,807. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market capitalization of $654.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,328.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,208.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

