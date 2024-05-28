Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $58.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.92.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 297,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,965,618 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.