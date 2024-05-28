Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $58.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.92.
CRNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 264.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,909 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,088,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,823,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,966,000 after acquiring an additional 814,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRNX stock opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.63. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.