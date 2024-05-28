Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $45.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

Get Criteo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $39.00 on Friday. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $253.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,777,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,955,599.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,522 in the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $15,306,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $683,000. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 83.4% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Criteo during the third quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Criteo by 20.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 160,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.