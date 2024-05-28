Critical Comparison: Realty Income (NYSE:O) vs. Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Realty Income and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 7 5 0 2.42 Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25

Realty Income presently has a consensus price target of $61.38, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $68.85, suggesting a potential upside of 11.32%. Given Realty Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $4.08 billion 11.14 $872.31 million $1.08 48.31 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.49 billion 7.74 $314.21 million $1.83 33.80

This table compares Realty Income and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties. Equity LifeStyle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 17.74% 3.26% 1.32% Equity LifeStyle Properties 22.69% 22.71% 6.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Realty Income pays out 285.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 104.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Realty Income beats Equity LifeStyle Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 644 consecutive monthly dividends on its shares of common stock throughout its 55-year operating history and increased the dividend 123 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

