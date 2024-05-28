Cronos Hits 1-Day Volume of $10.84 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and approximately $10.84 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00053676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

