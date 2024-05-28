CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.37

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.08, with a volume of 31447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTS. Sidoti lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

CTS Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.62.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. CTS’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $97,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,498 shares in the company, valued at $23,476,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at $6,065,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CTS by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

