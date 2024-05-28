Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,701,000 after acquiring an additional 106,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cummins by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.29. 733,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,781. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.13 and its 200 day moving average is $260.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

