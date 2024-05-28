Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Director Sells $1,489,512.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.03. 67,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,921. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $286.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $293.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

