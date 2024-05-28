CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JMP Securities

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CYBR. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.29.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $241.53 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.75. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.39 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

