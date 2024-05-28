CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the April 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CytomX Therapeutics

Insider Activity at CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 2,242,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,221. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.