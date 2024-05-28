D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $157.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.82.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $144.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- What is Put Option Volume?
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.