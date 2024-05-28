DA Davidson Raises Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $120.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

MOD has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,115. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

