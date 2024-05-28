Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,120.00 at BTIG Research

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $999.44.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $1,032.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $876.25 and a 200-day moving average of $799.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 135.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 360.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 72.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 35.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $4,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.