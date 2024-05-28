DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00091514 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.