DEI Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $127.29 million and approximately $20.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00122145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

