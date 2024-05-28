Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of DXLG opened at $3.64 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $137.14 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,577 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,467.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 46.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,114 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Destination XL Group by 58.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

