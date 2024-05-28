Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $210.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s previous close.

WWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

NASDAQ WWD traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward has a 1-year low of $105.18 and a 1-year high of $187.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,431,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Woodward by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after acquiring an additional 147,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,157,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

