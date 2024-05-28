DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post earnings of $2.96 per share for the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2024 guidance at 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $12.85-13.25 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $189.97 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $225.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.90.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.