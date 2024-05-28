DigiByte Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $193.84 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,600.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00687433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00121371 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008718 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00045612 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00206435 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00054565 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00091403 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,037,180,079 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.