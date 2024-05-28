DigiByte Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $193.84 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,600.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00687433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00121371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00206435 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00054565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00091403 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,037,180,079 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

