Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $403,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. 202,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,271. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.76.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.