Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DOMO. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.20.

Get Domo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DOMO

Domo Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Domo stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. Domo has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $18.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Domo

In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 637,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 509,111 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 420,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 312,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 299,747 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,581,000 after acquiring an additional 190,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.