Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,687 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after purchasing an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.17. 632,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,859. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

