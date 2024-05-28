Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,453,000 after acquiring an additional 136,355 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

MO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,719,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,953. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

