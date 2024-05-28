Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,351,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,158,180. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 176.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.