Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 599.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.52. The company had a trading volume of 260,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,267. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

