Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. 776,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.