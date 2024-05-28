Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,629. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $437.96 and its 200 day moving average is $454.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total transaction of $2,712,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,336.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.40, for a total value of $2,712,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $9,083,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.