Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes $478,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,576,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,281,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $407,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,710.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock worth $121,583,803. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.42. 971,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $287.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

