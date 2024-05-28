Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.18. 2,444,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

