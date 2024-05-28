Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.24. The company had a trading volume of 962,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.78.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

