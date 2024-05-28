Dynex (DNX) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dynex (DNX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Dynex coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $39.12 million and $1.17 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynex

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 90,260,037 coins and its circulating supply is 90,262,592 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 90,226,828.69304454. The last known price of Dynex is 0.45563537 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,161,317.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

