Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.05. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $78.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan G. Riel purchased 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $98,519.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,293.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,082 shares of company stock valued at $114,283. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 762.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

