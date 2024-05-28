Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys 916 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam grew its position in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 273,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on CMS. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

