Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $85,765,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DELL stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.28. 9,640,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,859. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

